No travel advisories lifted in west central Minnesota (Dec. 23, 2020)

Motorists urged to travel with caution as blowing snow continues

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – (8 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories on all state and federal highways in west central Minnesota.

Conditions may be improving in parts of the region, but MnDOT urges motorists to use caution while driving. Reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow may still make travel difficult.

Even if state and federal highways are passable, travel may still be difficult on county, township and municipal roads. Check with local agencies for their road conditions.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. MnDOT advises motorists to:

Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off your cruise control.

Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.

Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.

Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.

Never drive into a snow cloud.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

