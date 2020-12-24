No travel advisories lifted from 12 counties in southwest Minnesota (Dec. 24, 2020)

Latest news releases

WILLMAR, Minn. – (5:30 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories from state highways in the following counties.

Chippewa

Kandiyohi

Lac qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

McLeod

Meeker

Murray

Pipestone

Redwood

Renville

Yellow Medicine

MnDOT snowplow operators have worked hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution and watch for slippery spots, especially in open areas. Remember to:

Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions. Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud. Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

to a safe speed for current conditions. Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip. Don’t drive distracted.

Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at 511mn.org

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

