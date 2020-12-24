No travel advisories lifted from 12 counties in southwest Minnesota (Dec. 24, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – (5:30 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories from state highways in the following counties.
- Chippewa
- Kandiyohi
- Lac qui Parle
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- McLeod
- Meeker
- Murray
- Pipestone
- Redwood
- Renville
- Yellow Medicine
MnDOT snowplow operators have worked hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution and watch for slippery spots, especially in open areas. Remember to:
- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Don’t drive distracted.
- Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at 511mn.org
