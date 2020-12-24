Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
No travel advisories lifted from 12 counties in southwest Minnesota (Dec. 24, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – (5:30 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisories from state highways in the following counties.

  • Chippewa
  • Kandiyohi
  • Lac qui Parle
  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • McLeod
  • Meeker
  • Murray
  • Pipestone
  • Redwood
  • Renville
  • Yellow Medicine

MnDOT snowplow operators have worked hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution and watch for slippery spots, especially in open areas. Remember to:

  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.
  • Check MnDOT’s road conditions map at 511mn.org

###

