Road closures move to no travel advised status (Dec. 23, 2020)

Travel update for southwest Minnesota: no travel advised throughout the area overnight

WILLMAR, Minn. – (8:45 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has moved state highways in the following counties from road closed status to no travel advised.

  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • Murray
  • Pipestone
  • Redwood
  • Renville
  • Yellow Medicine

State highways in the following counties remain in a no travel advised status.

  • Chippewa
  • Kandiyohi (US 71, Hwy 23, and Hwy 9 north of Willmar have been updated to partially snow covered/blowing snow/reduced visibility)
  • Lac qui Parle
  • McLeod
  • Meeker

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through the 511mn.org website. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

