I-90 and most highways in south central Minnesota open at 7 a.m. (Dec. 24, 2020)

Motorists urged to travel with caution as blowing snow continues

Mankato, Minn. – (6:45 am) The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol will reopen Interstate 90 and most highways in south central Minnesota by 7:00 am today.

State highways will open in the following counties:

Blue Earth (Hwy 60 west of Hwy 60/169 junction only)

Brown (western portion)

Cottonwood

Jackson

Martin

Nobles

Rock

Watonwan

I-90 from South Dakota to Blue Earth

No travel advisories have also been lifted from state highways in the following counties in southcentral Minnesota:

Blue Earth (rural areas)

Faribault

Nicollet (Hwy 111 and Hwy 22)

Sibley (Hwy 22 and Hwy 19)

Waseca

Conditions may be improving in parts of the region, but MnDOT urges motorists to use caution while driving. Reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow may still make travel difficult.

MnDOT reminds motorists to be patient while snowplow operators work to improve driving conditions. The majority of snowplow crashes take place during “clean up” when motorists resume their normal speeds.

After a storm motorists should:

Check road conditions at 511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for their trip.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

