Storytellers Bookstore to Build Family Room at First Shelter for Fathers and Children
For the Holidays, Storytellers Bookstore and Centre for Men and Families collaborate to support first shelter for fathers & children fleeing family violence.
I am very grateful for the opportunity to support this unique and essential new facility, especially in these challenging times.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In time for the Holidays, Storytellers Bookstore and the Canadian Centre for Men and Families are excited to announce a collaboration to fully equip a family room in Ontario’s first shelter for fathers and children fleeing family violence.
The donated inventory of books, toys, games and puzzles, valued at $3000.00, is sponsored by philanthropist and community leader Dr. James Brown.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to support this unique and essential new facility, especially in these challenging times,” said Linda Ward, CEO of Storytellers Bookstore, in Windsor, Ontario.
“All children who witness or experience family violence need support,” said Dr. James Brown. “I am proud to be working with Storytellers, who are important champions of change and equality.”
Earlier this year, Storytellers Bookstore was awarded a Hazelview Small Business Support Program grant in order to make a similar contribution to Hiatus House of Windsor, a women’s shelter.
“We are so grateful to Storytellers Bookstore and Dr. James Brown for their courage and leadership in supporting a cause that will transform so many lives,” said Justin Trottier, Canadian Centre for Men and Families Executive Director.
Justin Trottier
Executive Director
Canadian Centre for Men and Families
jtrottier@menandfamilies.org
416-402-8856
Linda Ward
CEO
Storytellers Bookstore (Windsor, Ontario)
sstorytellersbookstore@hotmail.com
519-252-5999
Justin Trottier
Canadian Centre for Men and Families
+1 416-402-8856
