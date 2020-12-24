Repeal & Replace Section 230 Coalition Releases National Public Opinion Survey
National Effort Is Underway to Repeal & Replace Section 230 of the Communications Decency ActWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new advocacy coalition has been formed by several long-time Republican strategists to combat what they describe as a blatant over-reach by many “Big-Tech” companies to infringe on the free speech rights of their users. An effort is currently underway to rally support for the initiative to repeal and replace section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
The leaders for the Repeal & Replace Section 230 coalition are veteran political consultant Bob Heckman, senior government relations expert Aaron T. Manaigo, and experienced tech entrepreneur Gabe Joseph. Last year, the group hosted over 250 tech company executives, social influencers, political operatives and non-profit organizations at the National Press Club in Washington, DC to discuss Big-Techs impact on their financial stability and their individual abilities to communicate with members, consumers, and followers.
Last week, the Repeal & Replace Section 230 coalition commissioned a national public opinion survey with the assistance of Survey Monkey to get a baseline read on where Americans stand with respect to how Big- Tech may or may not have impacted the results of the 2020 election, their awareness of Section 230 in addition to their opinions on Big-Tech’s overall impact on the everyday lives of American citizens (see poll results). 8 of 10 respondents favor the repeal of Section 230 and the special treatment it affords. Full results and analysis of the national poll are available upon request or you can go here (https://www.facebook.com/Repeal-Replace-Section-230-100654495247724/) to review a presentation of the results from the poll.
As an immediate action, the coalition will work to support U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s legislation to repeal Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. Senator Graham suggested- “My legislation will repeal Section 230 on January 1, 2023, unless Congress acts sooner. Congress will have two years to find an acceptable alternative or allow the legal liability protections to go away,” concluded Graham. “I’m hopeful that there will be bipartisan support for this approach.” Graham also added— “The time has come for these largely unregulated Big Tech giants to either be broken up, regulated, or subject to litigation for their actions,” said Graham. “It’s time we put the Section 230 protections these companies enjoy on the clock.”.
The coalition will serve as a rally point interested parties and a support base to push for other US Senators to Co-sponsor the Graham legislation and members of the US House of Representatives to offer supporting legislation. The Repeal & Replace Section 230 coalition will also call for mandatory hearings and open briefings to fully discuss how effective legislation can be utilized to repeal and replace section 230 of the Communications Decency Act with language better suited to create a framework of standards reflecting today’s realities. Coalition leader Gabe Joseph added “In the era of 30-page Terms of Service we are required to accept, Section 230 is no longer needed. It is being used to suppress every American’s Free Speech Rights with a legal shield digital companies do not need. Repeal Section 230 and Replace it with the Free Speech protections afforded by the 1st Amendment to the Constitution!”
