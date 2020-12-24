Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2020 @ 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent operation, Eluding, Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Steven Lontine                                               

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers observed Lontine to be traveling on Interstate 91 at 104 mph. Troopers attempted to motor vehicle stop, Lontine lead Troopers on a pursuit to his residence in Derby. Lontine was taken into custody without incident, further investigation revealed Lontine to have been under the influence of intoxicants. Lontine was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021           

COURT: Oeleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

