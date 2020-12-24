Derby Barracks/ Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A504903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2020 @ 2245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent operation, Eluding, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Steven Lontine

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers observed Lontine to be traveling on Interstate 91 at 104 mph. Troopers attempted to motor vehicle stop, Lontine lead Troopers on a pursuit to his residence in Derby. Lontine was taken into custody without incident, further investigation revealed Lontine to have been under the influence of intoxicants. Lontine was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021

COURT: Oeleans District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

