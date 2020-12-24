Derby Barracks/ Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504903
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2020 @ 2245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent operation, Eluding, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Steven Lontine
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers observed Lontine to be traveling on Interstate 91 at 104 mph. Troopers attempted to motor vehicle stop, Lontine lead Troopers on a pursuit to his residence in Derby. Lontine was taken into custody without incident, further investigation revealed Lontine to have been under the influence of intoxicants. Lontine was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2021
COURT: Oeleans District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881