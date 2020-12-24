Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new book releases to order this holiday season

Explore Authors Magazine Fall/Winter 2020 Issue Scot's Honor: A Sam McKay Novel by KM Hardy Mahalo Memories by Boyd C Hipp, II

Cabin fever giving you the blues? Explore Authors Magazine has put together a list of this season's hot new book releases! Curl up with a cup of java and enjoy!

A cool collection of fiction, nonfiction, and children's books right at your fingertips. Order your copy today.” — Explore Authors Magazine

This holiday season is the perfect time to give social media a much needed break in favor of reading a good book. Explore Authors has what you need in our list of recommended books this holiday season. From humor to comedy, suspense, romance, thrillers, to cookbooks...WWII, politics, religion, academic or books for young adults. Kids will also love our cool list of children's fiction.

The following books are available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-a-Million, Indiebound, Walmart.com and fine retailers everywhere.

FICTION

Wisdom of the Ages by Robert Bernardo

High Tea with Ophelia by Eleanor Tremayne

Scots Honor by K.M. Hardy

The Niche: Twin Flame Mysteries by Adah F. Kennon

Mahalo Memories by Boyd C. Hipp, II

Blink Three Times by Sabrina Nixon

The Warrior and the Enchantress by Diana Sherrill Richards (COMING SOON, January 2021)

Echo by Katie Frankey

Operation Arrow Fletcher by James T. Byrnes

The Silver Serpent by Andy Bazan

Confessions of an Altar Boy by Patrick DiCicco

Whoooo Knows and Other Backyard Tales by Patrick Holliday

A Conversation with the King by D.M. Freedman

Orphans in the Barn by David Xu

Maqoom by Richard Morrison (COMING January 2021)

Easy Rider by David Xu

Out of the Mists: A Compendium of Short Stories by John Knight

Theories and Poems by Chris Huber

Kname’s Book by James Gregory

Temple of the Mermaid by Matthew Schumann

NONFICTION

Journey in a Journal Cookbook by Chef Lissa Turner

The Day the Robin Sang by Fred T. Brown

Monschau’s Lucky 38th by Jason Boswell

In Search of Knowledge and Happiness by Genaro Andrade

It’s in my Genes by Kathy Gillcrist

Dark Matter is Nonexistent by Eugene J. Laviolette

Dark Matter is Nonexistent: Lecture by Eugene J. Laviolette

Championship Rounds by Bernard Fernandez

Breaking Baptist by Peter Spicer

Alpha Epsilon Pi (Delta Chapter 1990-1991) Weathering the Storm by Dan Glassenberg

Understanding the Far-Reaching Global Impact of of the World Racial Order by Sterlin Williams

The New Nation Party by J.K. Hillstrom

CHILDREN'S FICTION

You Can Tell Me: Body Safety Education

Patrick the Pudgy Penguin by C. Robert Moore

The Adventures of Blink and Fleck by Jeffrey Holley and Stacie Swason

My Fifteenth: A Magical Journey of Love and Farewell by Carolina Santiago

Princesses of Virtue by Carolina Santiago

Buttercup Makes a New Friend by V.M. Walls

Penelope: Super Duper Spectacular Ballerina by E. Brauner-Hughes

Penelope: Helps Mom and Dad by E. Brauner-Hughes

Penelope: Be Kind to Animals by E. Brauner-Hughes

Louie Lizard and the Stowaway Adventure by C. Collier