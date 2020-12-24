Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B404980

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 23 , 2020 at approximately 1715 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 153, West Pawlet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Benjamin C. Tarbell

AGE: 33

RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 23, 2020 at approximately 1715 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks were notified of a vandalism complaint on VT RT 153, in the Town of West Pawlet, Vermont. Investigation revealed Benjamin C. Tarbell intentionally caused damage to property belonging to the West Pawlet Fire Department. Tarbell is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 22, 2021, to answer to the above offense.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: February 22, 2021 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.