Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B404980
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 23 , 2020 at approximately 1715 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 153, West Pawlet, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Benjamin C. Tarbell
AGE: 33
RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 23, 2020 at approximately 1715 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks were notified of a vandalism complaint on VT RT 153, in the Town of West Pawlet, Vermont. Investigation revealed Benjamin C. Tarbell intentionally caused damage to property belonging to the West Pawlet Fire Department. Tarbell is scheduled to appear in Rutland County Superior Court- Criminal Division on February 22, 2021, to answer to the above offense.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: February 22, 2021 / 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.