Retter Bio-Nature-Resort Enriches Sustainability in Austria
Retter Bio-Nature-Resort shows again that it is undoubtedly the leading company in the field of tourism and sustainability in Austria!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly known as the RETTER Seminar Hotel Bio Restaurant, this year the new brand Retter Bio-Natur-Resort (Retter Bio-Nature-Resort) has been developed on the basis of a joint vision and values workshop with all managers and Retter employees.
The Retter Bio-Nature-Resort has reason to celebrate. The resort received Green Globe Re-certification in November, testament of its commitment and continued work in the area of resource-conscious business and confirmation that its sustainability concept is on the right track.
Green Hotel Recognition
In 2012 the Retter Bio-Nature-Resort was the first tourism business to be awarded both the Austrian Eco-label and the international Green Globe Certification for its sustainable services.
In 2020, Retter Bio-Nature-Resort was successfully awarded exceptional scores once again by the Austrian Ecolabel with a rating of 260%, and Green Globe Certification with the hotel receiving an outstanding high compliance score of 95%. Moreover, the resort was officially certified as a Carbon Neutral Hotel.
In addition to Green Globe re-certification, the property was also pleased to receive the Golden Flipchart again - an award for the most popular seminar business in Austria. The winner of the Golden Flipchart is determined by a ranking in MICE Advisor, a rating platform that incorporates feedback from clients, coaches and seminar organizers. In 2020, Retter was awarded Austria's Best Seminar Hotel for the 18th time with a total customer satisfaction rating of 99.83%.
Sustainability Planning
For years the Retter Bio-Nature-Resort has been working successfully in the field of sustainability. All doors and windows are fitted with seals that avoid the need for additional heating and cooling. Thanks to a rainwater capture system, the hotel also saves 3,000,000 litres of drinking water per year and a bio-mass heating plant saves up to 1,000,000 kg of CO² emissions per year.
The BioGut and Regional Produce
The hotel is particularly proud of the organic goods and organic products they rely on.
Ms. Ulli Retter, Owner and General Manager at Retter Bio-Nature-Resort explains, “We are very proud of the Retter BioGut, our organic shop located right next to the hotel, where all of the organic bread and pastries for hotel guests are made from regionally sourced flour and baked daily in a wood oven. Organic ice cream, juices, distillates and jams are also made with fresh fruits from orchards surrounding the hotel that have been certified organic since 1992. Meat produce is also worth mentioning. Here at our hotel, all animals consumed are raised using organic free-range husbandry methods.”
The hotel attaches great importance on providing guests with certified organic regional food. In the restaurant kitchen, only local organic animals such as pork, lamb or beef are processed. Since 2014, Retter has been collaborating with the Labonca Pasture Abattoir and a private pasture with 100 pigs reserved for the seminar hotel. The animals are guaranteed to be slaughtered stress-free by the Labonca Pasture Abattoir, and ham and sausage specialties are produced in a phosphate-free and nitrite-free hot-frying process.
Continued Green Improvements
Over the years through its collaboration with Green Globe, changes can be seen in the ongoing pursuit of better improvements and new ideas within the hotel and at its organic restaurant. The hotel is a Zero Waste member and actively participates in the animal welfare referendum. The positive results in the field of resource-conscious economics confirms that the Retter Bio-Nature-Resort is constantly striving to enhance its overall sustainability performance.
After the serious Covid-19 crisis this year and moving forward in 2021, the hotel is looking forward to a successful year where it can continue to make important contributions toward sustainability in Austria. Ms. Retter plans to publish a Sustainability Hotel Report next year.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
