Green Globe Platinum Awarded to Eden Lodge Madagascar
Green Globe has awarded Platinum status to Eden Lodge Madagascar.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eden Lodge is comprised of eight luxury ecolodges situated on grounds covering over eight hectares on Baobab Beach, Nosy Be Island.
Green Globe has awarded Platinum status to Eden Lodge Madagascar in recognition of its ten consecutive years of sustainable management and operations.
Rojo Rakotomalala, Operations Manager at the resort said, “All the team at Eden Lodge Madagascar is extremely proud to receive Green Globe Platinum status. This certification embodies all the efforts made by the management and team over the past ten years. The Eden Lodge spirit is definitely an ecological hospitality model, an exemplary nature which exceeds borders. To us, real luxury has nothing to do with the superfluous, it mostly means high quality service in a rare and everlasting environment.”
Eden Lodge was built in 2005 and opened in 2009. From the very beginning, Eden Lodge was designed for guests to discover a dual environment - of marine and terrestrial biodiversity - located in ideal conditions.
Through its commitment to a more environmental and humane tourism model, the ecolodge wishes to show as many people as possible that another tourism is possible, based on values of ethics and respect. And to prove that responsible tourism, a combination of pleasure and well-being, can exist without impacting on the quality of services. It is another idea of luxury.
For Eden Lodge, commitment to a sustainable development approach means establishing not only financial, but also social and environmental best practices.
First Solar Powered Hotel
Eden Lodge was selected by ADEME (Agence De l'Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l'Energie) as a pilot project for ecotourism in Madagascar. It is the first 100% solar-powered hotel in the world. Today with the update to solar power generation in 2012, the property supplies almost all its electricity from a photovoltaic generator with a power of 10kWc.
Environmental Protection
Eden Lodge is actively engaged in the fight against man-made fires in the region. It is important to make local people aware of the damage caused by man-made fires and that there are alternatives to slash and burn cultivation and the uncontrolled burning of pastures. For this reason, no staff and/or family members working at Eden Lodge are permitted to practice the burning of fires on farms. Fire burning activities are regulated in the Republic of Madagascar. Without authorization, this practice can be subjected to an administrative or legal sanction.
To combat overfishing in local waters, the ecolodge supports a charter of responsible
supplier relations that has been written for the fishermen of the village of Anjanonjano.
Eden Lodge also contributes to the preservation of Sentinel Turtle populations. The presence of sea turtles is a very good indicator of the condition of an ecosystem. Each egg laying site is marked and protected by a wooden fence, the predicted hatching date calculated, and the site monitored on a daily basis. In order to raise awareness and involve local residents in the protection of the turtles, the Lodge rewards any villager who reports a new spawning and credits them with the responsibility for the protection of eggs. This person is officially given the title of "Protector" of small turtles throughout the incubation period, a fulfilling and inspiring position.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Rojo Rakotomalala
Operations Manager
Eden Lodge Madagascar
Baobab beach, Pointe d’Anjanojano
Nosy Be
MADAGASCAR
T: +261 32 05 203 62
E: direction@edenlodge.net
W: www.edenlodge.net
