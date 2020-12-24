Hotel Okura Amsterdam: Steady Progress in Difficult Times
Green Globe recently recertified Hotel Okura Amsterdam.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omotenashi, the art of Japanese service, is the root or foundation of Hotel Okura Amsterdam. A blend of Japanese and Dutch culture permeates the peaceful 5-star hotel which is located in the cosmopolitan De Pijp neighbourhood.
Green Globe recently recertified Hotel Okura Amsterdam, awarding the property a commendable compliance score of 81%.
Michiel Roelfsema, General Manager at the hotel said, “I am very proud of achieving Green Globe Re-certification and look forward to continued improvements in our sustainable performance.”
Over the past year, Hotel Okura Amsterdam has been making steady progress in effective resource management and developing bike courier services.
High Technology Solutions
Energy conservation remains a main focus of the property with the installation of 873 solar panels on the Grand Ballroom’s roof. After just one year, the hotel has saved more than 89 tonnes of CO2 emissions which is equal to almost 2,700 trees being planted.
Hotel Okura Amsterdam’s WKO (warmte-koudeopslagsysteem) or heat-cold storage system allows the hotel to be heated or cooled using energy efficient methods that minimize CO2 emissions. The property has taken important steps toward removing its reliance on gas as an energy source. In 2018/19 three chiller plants were replaced with one central generator in the basement that has very high efficiency cooling machines connected to canal water and a heat pump connected to two mono sources.
In addition, a number of air ventilation units have now been converted to a low temperature range CV and a high temperature range GKW. As a result, the source for cooling can be used directly without mechanical cooling. Furthermore, the heat pump / cooling machine is used for cooling purposes in the summer period with the conversion to low-temperature GKW installations. And the heat pump with its low-temperature central heating supply is used in winter when sources are loaded with the residual cold. The hotel’s vision is to eventually make all technical installations more sustainable with any new installations converted to low-temperature heating and high-temperature cooling to match the economic and technical lifespan of existing equipment.
The hotel also utilizes a new Guest Room Management System (Room Domotica) that automatically varies settings on equipment based on whether guest rooms are vacant or occupied. The smart system adjusts lighting, opens and closes curtains, and changes air conditioning and heating temperature settings accordingly. In this way, it reduces energy consumption and improves guest comfort.
Hotel Bike Couriers
Eco-friendly transportation is supported by the hotel and delivery by bikes has increased since 2019. Hotel bike couriers pick up bread, cheese, wine, poultry and other items from local producers. Guests are also encouraged to use green transportation options such as bikes or electric bikes when getting out and about in Amsterdam.
New Developments
Hotel Okura Amsterdam has had to temporarily close its doors as of 16 December 2020. Depending on developments regarding the Covid-19 situation, the hotel expects to reopen on 20 January 2021.
In the meantime, residents living in Amsterdam are invited to indulge in a unique dining experience OKURA AT HOME, where renowned dishes prepared by the hotel chefs can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Roos Bijen
Marketing & Communications Officer
Hotel Okura Amsterdam
Ferdinand Bolstraat 333
1072 LH Amsterdam
THE NETHERLANDS
T +31 20 6787 489
E: Roos.Bijen@okura.nl
W: www.okura.nl
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
