Solar Site Developers Sells 180 Acres in Upstate New York

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Site Developers of Plymouth, MA, announces a sale of 180 acres in upstate NY. The land will be used to construct 28MW of community solar . According to Dennis Satnick, Managing Member, Solar Site Developers has a current pipeline of over 1,500 acres primed for both community ( Distributed Generation ) and utility scale solar development in NY, MA, PA and CT.Solar Site Developers controls and provides pre-vetted DG and utility scale solar sites that are tailored to help companies achieve solar project goals in the mid-Atlantic states and New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)