Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,256 in the last 365 days.

Solar Site Developers Sells 180 Acres in Upstate New York

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Site Developers of Plymouth, MA, announces a sale of 180 acres in upstate NY. The land will be used to construct 28MW of community solar. According to Dennis Satnick, Managing Member, Solar Site Developers has a current pipeline of over 1,500 acres primed for both community (Distributed Generation) and utility scale solar development in NY, MA, PA and CT.

Solar Site Developers controls and provides pre-vetted DG and utility scale solar sites that are tailored to help companies achieve solar project goals in the mid-Atlantic states and New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI, VT)

Dennis Satnick
Solar Site Developers
+1 508-417-1800
dennis@solarsitedevelopers
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Solar Site Developers Sells 180 Acres in Upstate New York

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.