Ring in 2021 at The Destination for an Epic Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark to Host a Socially Distanced Event on December 31stGRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Texas’ largest indoor waterpark is setting sail to welcome in the New Year! As 2020 comes to an end (finally!), the Epic Waters Crew is celebrating the start of a brand-new year, and you are invited! Cruise into 2021 in Grand Prairie, with an evening full of socially distanced, family-friendly fun.
During Epic New Year - Cruise Around the World, guests can ring in the New Year throughout the day along with several countries around the globe. In honor of their mascot, Waddles, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark created their own take on a “ball drop”, where the park will lower a giant rubber duck several times throughout the day. With socially distanced zones in place to ensure everyone can enjoy the drop, the Epic Crew will do a countdown and rubber duck drop at midnight for a number of different time zones, beginning at 3pm CST, with the biggest drop being at midnight.
“What makes Epic Waters so remarkable is that we focus on being the headquarters for family-friendly New Year’s Eve fun by celebrating the New Year numerous times throughout the day,” said Caitlyn Blacker, Marketing Director at Epic Waters. “This allows our youngest guests to experience NYE with their families before their bedtime rolls around!”
Get the full NYE experience with many epic upgrades available for purchase. Transport yourself to another country when you purchase one of our three cabana packages. Guests can visit the Hungry Wave Cafe to enjoy a prime rib dinner as well as some savory eats from around the world, like fish and chips from England, empanadas from Argentina, or ravioli from Italy! Families can enjoy various activities and contests throughout the day and night as well, including park-wide karaoke, virtual bingo, trivia and much more!
“Along with the rest of the world, we are anxious to see 2020 end,” Epic Waters General Manager, Michael Hays said. “We are excited to sail around the world with our guests and welcome in the New Year and the hope and promise that will come with 2021.”
A limited number of tickets, cabanas and VIP dinner reservations are available. To learn more or to purchase tickets and any upgraded offerings for this Epic New Year event, visit www.epicwatersgp.com/.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Situated west of Highway 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail near the southwest Dallas County-Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is an 80,000-square foot, resort-styled, indoor-outdoor waterpark that offers year-round operations delivered courtesy of an enormous retractable roof and a climate-controlled wintertime interior. The facility is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in North America, as well as the largest indoor waterpark in Texas.
Billed as a “cruise ship on land,” the park boasts wet and dry attractions for every member of the family, including 12 waterslides, (three of which are waterpark industry firsts), the longest indoor “action” river in Texas, a children’s play area that’s equipped with an aquatic fort, a double FlowRider® surfing simulator, a 45-game arcade, a café and full-service bar, private event space and table-service cabanas, and much more. In 2019, the park added a 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool.
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company headquartered in Erie, PA and Grand Prairie, TX. Since opening in January of 2018, the park has attracted guests from all 50 states and 11 countries. Awards and accolades include a 2018 “Leading Edge” Award and “Wave Review Award” from the World Waterpark Association, a 2019 “Best of Big D” Award from D Magazine, and a 2019 “Best of Aquatics” Award from Aquatics International Magazine; as well as inclusion in the Travel Channel’s “8 Of the Most Incredible Indoor Waterparks” list, USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” list, and the “Best of Dallas 2018 Critic's Pick” list from the Dallas Observer. In 2020, the park will host both the national and world flowboarding championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral include The Summit (an award-winning, country club-styled recreation facility for active adults age 50+); the GrandLawn Amphitheater (an open air concert space that opened in August of 2018); The Epic (a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018); and PlayGrand Adventures (a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020). Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail. In the next few years, these amenities will expand to include hotels and restaurants.
To learn more about Epic Waters, visit the park’s website or Facebook page. To find out more about development at EpicCentral and throughout Grand Prairie, visit the City’s economic development website.
