(Subscription required) To encourage applications to the program, Cantil-Sakauye stated in her order the suspension of a policy requiring a 90-day waiting period after retirement for assigned judges to be called if they will be conducting readiness conferences.
You just read:
Retired judges are called on to reduce court backlogs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.