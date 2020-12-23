Herbal Education Tools and Resources for 2021
Linden Botanicals has compiled a library of in-depth, science-based articles and resources about the world’s healthiest herbal teas and extracts.
We believe in plant-based health and evidence-based medicine. Our purpose and our passion are to learn about the world’s healthiest teas and extracts in order to help people optimize their health.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linden Botanicals has built a collection of hundreds of educational tools and science-based resources to help people learn about the healthiest teas and extracts from around the world.
— Michael Van der Linden
Resources in the collection include information on herbal support for stress, meditation and focus, mental agility, age-based cognitive issues, and overall wellness. Tulsi, for example, is an adaptogen that may help to address physical, chemical, metabolic, and psychological stress and enable the body to function normally during traumatic periods. Vaccinium uliginosum extract is commonly used to rejuvenate the mind and increase clarity of thought. It may improve learning, short-term memory, coordination, and balance, as well as jumpstart the brain to help aging neurons communicate.
Polygala tenuifolia is often used to calm the heart and ease restlessness and anxiety. It may support the sleep process by discharging repressed emotions and relaxing the body. Buddhist monks use it to support meditation, focus, and creative thinking. Cistus incanus, in turn, makes a pleasant-tasting loose tea with a mild, slightly tannic, floral flavor. Because of its healing properties and taste qualities, it's popular with people seeking immune support, insect repellant support, and overall wellness.
“We started Linden Botanicals because we believe in the value of plant-based health and evidence-based medicine,” company owner Michael Van der Linden says. “We've spent years researching the uses and benefits of the teas and extracts we sell. Our purpose and our passion are to learn everything we can about the world’s healthiest teas and extracts — and the places where those teas and extracts are sourced — to help people optimize their health.”
Recent additions to the company’s collection of herbal education tools and resources include detailed information about herbs that may provide immune support. For instance, Cistus incanus offers immune support and scientifically proven relief of cold and flu symptoms. Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) is an antiviral, antimalarial, and antibacterial that may help balance the immune system. Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips) contains vitamin C and other bioactives to enhance immune response and control inflammation.
Linden Botanicals also recently released its smaller Health Made Simple line of extracts, including Phyllanthus niruri from the Peruvian Amazon. The extracts come in colorful, eco-friendly boxes and provide immune support, stress relief, energy support, memory support, mood support, kidney support, joint support, digestive support, inflammation support, hormonal balance support, and detox support.
“Phyllanthus niruri is our flagship product,” says Van der Linden. “After suffering from Lyme disease for four years, I began incorporating Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea into my daily diet. Dozens of science-based resources on our site explain why Phyllanthus niruri may be the healthiest tea in the world.”
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sell the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide the best science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health resources, and read the Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
