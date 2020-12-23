Avenue Development Partners with LTC REIT To Create Turnkey Smart Design Program
Customizable Equipment and Technology for Buildings of the FutureINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avenue Development announces a partnership with LTC REIT to create a customizable, turnkey Smart Design program for installing equipment and technology in senior care communities in an effort to help improve infection prevention procedures and increase safety for residents and staff. Smart Design is a program that allows operators and their communities to gain a competitive edge by creating safe environments year-round where residents, families and staff can more freely socialize and utilize virtual marketing platforms to improve efficiencies.
“A number of months ago, we realized being a partner in the senior living space meant we needed to find ways to help positively impact the perception our industry faced as lacking innovation,” Brian Lane, VP of Strategic Development, Avenue Development said. “We are all continuing to fight the current pandemic and while it is great news about the emerging vaccine, the experience this year has highlighted the crucial need for our communities to not only provide cleaner and safer environments to help drive increased resident safety, but also create a framework of technology that helps operate more efficiently and cost effectively. How we could lead through these issues, both now and going forward, launched our journey to the Smart Design program.”
There are four key elements of Smart Design that collide to create one great program: safety and infection control, operational expense and staffing efficiency, energy and environmental efficacy, and positive market perception. The program is focused on creating a platform for our residents and dedicated staff to regain a sense of community. Interaction and engagement are vital to the mental wellbeing of residents and the benefits of the recommended Smart Design program provide a fresh perspective of how our staff interacts with future residents and their families.
LTC REIT recognized the financial burden that operators are experiencing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and quickly realized that underwriting the affordable turnkey program including consultation to implementation would aid in the immediate needs as well as long-term improvements for communities.
“We are proud to partner with Avenue Development on this unique and timely Smart Design program,” said Clint Malin, LTC’s Co-President and Chief Investment Officer. “Our operators are being inundated with infection control and safety procedure regulations, recommendations, and vendor solicitations. Avenue Development has done a tremendous job sourcing, pricing and installing this turnkey program, helping operators make informed decisions. Furthermore, Smart Design implementation could help communities gain a competitive edge by showcasing how they’ve created safer environments for residents, staff and families during the pandemic and far beyond.”
Smart Design products include air filtration options, touchless temperature scans, remote monitoring, virtual marketing, branded signage, touchless equipment, custom dividers, and other devices and disinfectant equipment.
“If we emerge from this pandemic and revert back to status quo, then I believe the industry has missed a great need to improve the safety and lives of the residents,” Lane said. “Smart Design is a program that was born as a result of the pandemic, but those within the industry understand that there will continue to be germs and pathogens within a community going forward and implementing elements of this program to help curb the spread of these pathogens will be vital in the ongoing focus to improve the lives and safety of the residents.”
The Smart Design program is available to operators and communities who are invested in efforts that help improve safety procedures and increase ongoing operational and energy usage efficiencies.
