Keenly Health Announces Partnership with Carlyle Place
Carlyle Place Care Staff Implements Senior Living’s First Radar-Based, Non-Contact Resident Monitoring SystemATLANTA, GA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keenly Health announces a partnership with Carlyle Place, a Navicent Health Life Plan Community to implement the first release of the Keenly Virtual Medical Assistant™.
After several years of research into non-contact monitoring technology, Keenly Health’s management team realized that the unique requirements of long-term care called for a digital health solution which could continuously provide respiration rate, movement, bed occupancy/exit, visitor and staff presence, sleep and other data without requiring extensive resident or staff time and effort. A development plan designed on the foundation of Keenly Health’s patented radar technology was presented to Tom Rockenbach, former Chief Administrative Officer and Dawn Dunbar, Chief Administrative Officer at Carlyle Place who welcomed the Keenly Health technology to the community where their team would assist in the design, development, and testing of the first version.
“Carlyle Place has been a tremendous development partner and first customer,” Paul J. Pelt, EVP Sales & Marketing, Keenly Health said. “We are thrilled to be going to market with a proven technology that helps senior living providers deliver high quality, personalized care to all residents.”
Beginning in 2019, Carlyle Place’s care team began to utilize Keenly Health’s Virtual Medical Assistant™ technology: senior living’s first unobtrusive, completely non-contact resident monitoring system designed and developed specifically for senior living providers.
“Keenly Health has developed an amazing new technology for long-term care,” Dawn Dunbar, Chief Administrative Officer, Carlyle Place said. “Having a non-contact, unobtrusive sensor in our skilled nursing rooms that can monitor visitors coming in and out will help keep our residents safe and secure. The 24/7 cloud-based monitoring helps keep care programs on track and in compliance with industry regulations.”
The 3.5”x 5” in-room device is specifically designed to be wall-mounted above a resident’s bed, discretely out-of-the-way for the resident, visitors and care staff, while it silently, unobtrusively does its work. From the device, the information monitored is securely transmitted via Wi-Fi or cell service to the Keenly dashboard, which can be viewed anywhere by authorized personnel.
A key feature of the Keenly Virtual Medical Assistant™ is sleep monitoring which helps avoid waking up residents in the morning if they did not sleep well during the night. Another feature uses Keenly’s patented radar technology to detect bed occupancy/exits, and alert the staff when a resident is out-of-bed for duration or time of day (usually at night) when the resident’s bed exits need to be monitored.
“There are over 2 million older adults living in senior care communities throughout the U.S. and we are pleased to have introduced Keenly Health’s digital health platform in Carlyle Place, one of Central Georgia’s leading continuum of care communities,” Richard Bates, CEO & Chairman, Keenly Health said. “The technology needs of these communities are growing with the demographic changes occurring over the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the need for digital tools to keep care staff informed without requiring an in-person visit. We’re excited about our continuing relationship with the care staff at Carlyle Place and look forward to many years of working together to support their staff and residents with the latest in digital health technology.”
Keenly Health is pleased to serve the senior living industry to provide innovation solutions for more efficient, optimized care as the power of technology is revolutionizing the care experience for long-term and home services, caregivers, residents and patients.
Sara Mitchell
Solinity Marketing
+1 731-695-0243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn