Pedal for Alzheimer’s Announces Fifth Anniversary 2021 Ride Tennessee Event
A team of 24 cyclists will ride in the 6-day, 500+ mile route to begin in Nashville and finish in Historic Downtown Knoxville to raise funds for Alzheimer's.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedal for Alzheimer’s, Ltd. announces the organization’s fifth year anniversary endurance charity cycling event: Ride Tennessee. A team of 24 cyclists will ride in the 6-day, 500+ mile route to begin in Nashville with a taste of Music City, and the team will make their way through the foothills to the Smoky Mountains, and will finish in Historic Downtown Knoxville with over 25,000 feet of elevation. This charity cycling event is set for September 13-18, 2021.
“This is an event like no other. It requires you to step out of your comfort zone physically, mentally, and spiritually, but to know the personal challenge of six days of riding is being done with a team who has a common goal is so rewarding,” President and Founder Josh Crisp said. “We are thrilled to celebrate the organization’s fifth anniversary in the state where it all began. Tennessee is a special place to ride and we are pleased to open up the experience to a larger team this year to be able to bring more like-minded cyclists together to raise even more funds for Alzheimer’s research, education, support and care.”
The VIP experience will include world class support, hospitality services, nutrition and mechanical, sports recovery, media promotions, and a team celebration concert. Cyclists are required to have the physical fitness to ride six back-to-back days and commit to carrying the banner of Pedal for Alzheimer’s as an ambassador for the mission. An $8,000 registration fee per cyclist includes a VIP all-inclusive ride experience. The fee also includes a generous contribution to the 501©3 non-profit’s mission to further Alzheimer’s research, education, support and care.
“It is exciting and a little hard to believe that is has already been five years since the original crazy idea I had to push myself out of my comfort zone in hopes of raising money to give to Alzheimer’s research,” President and Founder Josh Crisp said. “It is equally as humbling to realize that cycling event would inspire others to join the cause and eventually blossom into a non-profit organization where hundreds of people are involved and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised.”
The event is directed by the leadership of Tom Hopper and Solinity. Partners of the event include Solinity, Podium Sports Medicine, Skratch Labs, and POC. To join the event as a partner, cyclist, or volunteer, visit PedalForAlzheimers.org/ride-tennessee-2021 or email info@pedalforalzheimers.org.
