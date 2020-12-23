Updated with Additional Incident* Persons of Interest Sought in Criminal Offenses Related to Unrest Throughout the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public's assistance in identifying multiple persons of interest involved in civil unrest related offenses that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, Friday, December 11, 2020, and Saturday, December 12, 2020.

The persons of interest were captured on camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Destruction of Property- 9 00 block of 11th Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-76