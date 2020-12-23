*Updated with Additional Incident* Persons of Interest Sought in Criminal Offenses Related to Unrest Throughout the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public's assistance in identifying multiple persons of interest involved in civil unrest related offenses that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020, Friday, December 11, 2020, and Saturday, December 12, 2020.
The persons of interest were captured on camera and can be seen in the photos below:
- Destruction of Property- 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-76
- Destruction of Property- 1500 block of M Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-781