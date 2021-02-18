West Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in West Virginia to Please call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste For Conversation about Compensation

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in West Virginia to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — West Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WHEELING , WEST VIRGINIA , USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The West Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in West Virginia to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Receiving the best possible mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal. If a person with mesothelioma hires a local car accident attorney or an inexperienced lawyer-a person with mesothelioma could lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in West Virginia or their family members-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars-as Erik Karst will explain." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg, Morgantown, Wheeling or anywhere in West Virginia. https://WestVirginia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in West Virginia the West Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center Morgantown, West Virginia: http://wvucancer.org/.

* The University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: https://upci. upmc.edu/

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1982 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are US Navy Veterans. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303 for guidance and help. The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's top priority is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state receives the best possible compensation results. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma