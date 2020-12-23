Federal Reserve Board announces appointment of the chairs and deputy chairs of the Federal Reserve Banks for 2021

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the designation of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the 12 Federal Reserve Banks for 2021.

Each Reserve Bank has a nine-member board of directors. The Board of Governors in Washington appoints three of these directors and each year designates one of its appointees as Chair and a second as Deputy Chair.

Following are the names of the Chairs and Deputy Chairs designated by the Board for 2021:

Boston Christina Hull Paxson, president, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, named Chair.

Corey Thomas, chairman and chief executive officer, Rapid7, Inc., Boston, Massachusetts, named Deputy Chair.

New York Denise Scott, executive vice president, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, New York, New York, renamed Chair.

Rosa M. Gil, founder, president, and chief executive officer, Comunilife, Inc., New York, New York, renamed Deputy Chair.

Philadelphia Madeline Bell, president and chief executive officer, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, renamed Chair.

Anthony Ibarguen, chief executive officer, Quench USA, Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, renamed Deputy Chair.

Cleveland Dwight E. Smith, president and chief executive officer, Sophisticated Systems, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, named Chair.

Doris Carson Williams, president and chief executive officer, African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, named Deputy Chair.

Richmond Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer, Atrium Health, Charlotte, North Carolina, named Chair.

Jodie W. McLean, chief executive officer, EDENS, Washington, D.C., named Deputy Chair.

Atlanta Elizabeth A. Smith, former executive chair, Bloomin' Brands, Inc., Tampa, Florida, named Chair.

Claire Lewis Arnold, chief executive officer, Leapfrog Services, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, named Deputy Chair.

Chicago E. Scott Santi, chairman and chief executive officer, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Glenview, Illinois, renamed Chair.

Helene D. Gayle, M.D., president and chief executive officer, The Chicago Community Trust, Chicago, Illinois, named Deputy Chair.

St. Louis Suzanne Sitherwood, president and chief executive officer, Spire Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, renamed Chair.

James M. McKelvey, Jr., founder and chief executive officer, Invisibly, Inc., St. Louis, Missouri, renamed Deputy Chair.

Minneapolis Srilata Zaheer, dean, Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, renamed Chair.

Harry D. Melander, president, Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council, St. Paul, Minnesota, renamed Deputy Chair.

Kansas City Edmond Johnson, president and owner, Premier Manufacturing, Inc., Frederick, Colorado, named Chair.

Patrick A. Dujakovich, president, Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO, Kansas City, Missouri, named Deputy Chair.

Dallas Greg L. Armstrong, co-founder and chairman and chief executive officer (retired), Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Houston, Texas, renamed Chair.

Thomas J. Falk, executive chairman (retired), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dallas, Texas, renamed Deputy Chair.

San Francisco Rosemary Turner, president (retired), north California district, United Parcel Service, Inc., Oakland, California, named Chair.

Tamara L. Lundgren, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Portland, Oregon, named Deputy Chair.

