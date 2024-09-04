Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with First Interstate Bank and United Texas Bank
September 04, 2024
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with First Interstate Bank and United Texas Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
First Interstate Bank, Billings, Montana
Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated August 28, 2024
United Texas Bank, Dallas, Texas
Cease and Desist Order dated August 29, 2024
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.