Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with First Interstate Bank and United Texas Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

First Interstate Bank, Billings, Montana

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated August 28, 2024

United Texas Bank, Dallas, Texas

Cease and Desist Order dated August 29, 2024

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.