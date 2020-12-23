Arrest Made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children Offense: 3800 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, Special Victim’s Unit announced an arrest has been made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children offense that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:12 pm, detectives responded to a local hospital for the report of an infant suffering from visible trauma. Upon arrival, members found an infant male suffering from life threatening injuries. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, it was determined that the injuries were intentionally inflicted upon the infant, inside of a residence, at the listed location. The victim is being treated for their injuries and is in critical condition.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 25 year-old Donovan Gilchrist, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.