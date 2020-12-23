Water Quality Grant Funding for Infrastructure Improvements

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that $19 million in federal grant funding is available to municipalities through the Consolidated Funding Application for infrastructure projects that protect or improve water quality. This funding is made available through two programs -- the Green Innovation Grant Program and Engineering Planning Grant Program. Funding through the Green Innovation Grant Program will support projects aimed at improving water quality and mitigating the effects of climate change through the implementation of green stormwater infrastructure, as well as energy and water efficiency efforts. The Engineering Planning Grant Program funding will help municipalities pay for the initial planning of water quality projects.

"Clean water and strong infrastructure are important backbones of any thriving community and New York has worked hard to ensure localities have the resources they need to strengthen and prepare their water systems for the future," Governor Cuomo said. "With this funding in hand, our local partners will be able to pursue projects which not only ensure communities have access to clean water, but utilize cutting-edge green technologies to complete them and improve water management overall."

The Environmental Facilities Corporation and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will evaluate and score all projects for which applications are received based on several factors, including level of water quality protection or enhancement, financial need, and readiness of the community to proceed expeditiously with the project. Applications for both the Green Innovation Grant Program (GIGP) and the Engineering Planning Grant Program (EPG) funding must be submitted through the Consolidated Funding Application website by 4 p.m., February 12, 2021.

EFC will host a webinar to present the GIGP and EPG programs on January 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. A recording of the webinar will be available on EFC's website www.efc.ny.gov. The webinar will provide an overview of the GIGP and EPG programs, as well as guidance on how to apply for grant funds. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions. You may register for the webinar on EFC's website www.efc.ny.gov.

To date, more than $200 million in GIGP and EPG grant funding has been made available to address clean water challenges in New York communities. The grant funding made available today builds upon the more than $3.5 billion in funding Governor Cuomo has dedicated to clean water initiatives.

Maureen Coleman, Acting President and CEO of the Environmental Facilities Corporation, said, "Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, the state continues to provide unprecedented support to communities to address clean water challenges. EFC is excited to be able to provide this funding to support innovative green projects across New York. These projects will protect water quality, while also mitigating impacts of climate change, the effects of which are often disproportionally borne by disadvantaged communities."

Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation and Chair of the Environmental Facilities Corporation, said, "Access to clean water is critical to the health, safety, and economic well-being of communities across the state. Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York continues to invest millions of dollars to protect and restore water resources statewide while DEC and our state agency partners continue our work to identify and address threats both new and known before they enter our waters."

Senator Todd Kaminsky said, "Few things are more important than access to pristine water which is why this crucial investment is necessary to address aging infrastructure and emerging contaminants. This funding will bolster public health and quality-of-life, while protecting such a vital natural resource. I applaud Governor Cuomo for this initiative, building off of our State's historic investments in clean water, and I look forward to working with localities to ensure they can tap into this funding."

Assembly Member Steve Englebright said, "This funding will help our local governments improve water quality. Correctly handling stormwater may not be glamorous, but it's an essential component in protecting our water and the land."