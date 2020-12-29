Welcome the New Year with a Walk in the Park
A great way to learn about the nature and history of our fabulous award-winning state parks
Recent research confirms the benefits of just 30 minutes a week spent in nature and what better way to start a new healthy habit for 2021.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate New Year’s Day by starting 2021 on the right foot with a First Day Hike. You can visit your closest park and enjoy the outdoors with your household or choose from one of the 18 events around the state.
“First Day Hikes is a national event started by the National Association of State Park Directors 25 years ago. In recent years it has attracted tens of thousands of people who celebrate the New Year with a relaxing walk outdoors,” said Florida State Parks Foundation CEO, Julia Gill Woodward.
“Rangers and volunteers normally guide the First Day hikes, which provide a great way to learn about the nature and history of our fabulous award-winning state parks,” she said. “However, this year, we are encouraging people to go on self-guided hikes. Eighteen parks will have rangers walking the trail to answer questions.”
“Begin 2021 with a focus on your physical and mental well-being with a First Day Hike in one of our great state parks. Recent research confirms the benefits of just 30 minutes a week spent in nature, and what better way to start a new healthy habit for 2021,” she said.
“Despite the challenges faced during 2020, volunteers and park staff kept our parks going, providing a welcome and safe place for people wanting to exercise and explore the outdoors during these restricted social times. Hopefully, as we enter 2021, we can all look forward to a healthier and happier New Year,” she said.
You can learn more at https://www.floridastateparks.org/events.
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
