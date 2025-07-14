Florida State Parks Foundation joins community partners to unveil new, accessible playground at Anastasia State Park

The Florida State Parks Foundation joined the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and the Friends of Anastasia State Park to unveil a new, accessible playground at Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine, Florida.

~New playground features wheelchair access, sensory experiences and ground-level activities~

My hope is that this new playground sparks curiosity, joy, and a lifelong connection to nature for the many children and families who experience this special place each year.” — Delores Barr Weaver

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Disability Pride Month in full swing, the Florida State Parks Foundation this week joined the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and the Friends of Anastasia State Park to unveil a new, fully-accessible playground at Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine.The playground, which is themed after the iconic sea turtles that nest along the park’s Atlantic beachfront each year, is accessible for wheelchairs and mobility devices and features sensory and ground-level activities.“Access for all is one of the Foundation’s core values, and we are so proud to have played a part in creating this incredible new playground,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Anastasia State Park is a true treasure, and having this playground in place will help our youngest park visitors create lasting, meaningful connections with the outdoors.”Two of the Florida State Parks Foundation’s longstanding and most generous community partners, The Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds and The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, made significant contributions to the new playground.Weaver, a Jacksonville philanthropist, was named the first ever “Florida State Parks Foundation Accessibility Champion” in 2024 after a historic pledge to donate $500,000 across five years for accessibility in state parks.The first $100,000 phase was allocated for accessible playgrounds at Anastasia and Fort Clinch state parks. The playground at Fort Clinch is in progress and nearing completion.Among her many generous contributions to Florida’s award-winning state parks, Weaver previously helped fund the first accessible glass-bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park in 2021.“Our state parks belong to everyone—including the next generation,” Weaver said. “My hope is that this new playground sparks curiosity, joy, and a lifelong connection to nature for the many children and families who experience this special place each year.”“Mrs. Weaver has made an incredible, generational impact in Northeast Florida and beyond, added Kathleen Brennan, president of the Florida State Parks Foundation’s board of directors. “We are so excited to see this playground, as well as future projects, come to fruition through her generosity.”Two of live music’s biggest names contributed another part of the playground’s total cost.A portion of ticket sales from two of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s most popular headliners — “front porch Southern soul” rockers J.J. Grey & Mofro and bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings — funded the Amphitheatre’s donation.The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has enjoyed a long friendship with Anastasia State Park, as well as nearby Fort Mose Historic State Park. The park is directly adjacent to the Amphitheatre, and its 139-site campground is popular among concertgoers.“We love being a part of this community and supporting our state parks here in St. Johns County whenever we can,” said Ryan Hall, Chief Marketing & Public Relations Officer for SJC Cultural Events, Inc. “It’s an honor to join the Foundation and Delores Barr Weaver on a project that will bring a major benefit to one of our area’s iconic outdoor spaces.”

