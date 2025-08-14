Florida State Parks Foundation’s Greener Initiative provides 25 e-bikes for Florida State Parks rangers

The Florida State Parks Foundation joined the Florida Park Service and the Great Bicycle Shop at Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Tallahassee to celebrate the purchase of 25 new e-bikes for use by state parks rangers.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation today announced a major expansion to the statewide fleet of rugged, durable e-bikes for use by rangers across Florida’s award-winning network of state parks.Through the Foundation’s Greener Initiative — a multitiered campaign to increase environmental sustainability — 25 Velotric Nomad 2 Fat Tire e-bikes will be distributed to state parks across Florida. Each e-bike features a 750-watt motor, 65-mile range and a maximum payload of more than 500 pounds.The Foundation announced an initial purchase of 25 similar e-bikes in July 2024. Today’s additions bring the statewide total to 50.“When we saw the response to our first wave of e-bikes last year, we knew we had to add more as soon as possible,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “The Greener Initiative has done incredible things to reduce our environmental footprint, and it’s even more amazing when Greener projects align with resources that support our rangers and the work they do every single day.”All e-bikes were funded directly through sales from the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate, and each e-bike is equipped with a miniature replica plate.E-bikes provide rangers with quick and easy transportation across expansive park landscapes, can navigate rugged and remote areas that may be inaccessible to large vehicles and do not produce any emissions.The Great Bicycle Shop, which has served Tallahassee and the surrounding area since 1971, facilitated the purchase, assembly and delivery of this year’s e-bike allotment.“E-bikes are helpful for so many aspects of park operations, and our rangers absolutely love them,” Florida State Parks director Chuck Hatcher said. “We are grateful to the Foundation and The Great Bicycle Shop for their support and look forward to putting these e-bikes to use all across the state.”Since it launched in 2023, the Foundation’s Greener Initiative has identified and implemented projects that reduce waste and emissions, lower energy demands and enhance experiences for park visitors.Previous Greener Initiative projects include:- Water-bottle refilling stations at 98 state parks and trails.- Upgrading or replacing traditional lighting with efficient LED bulbs and fixtures.- The hybrid-electric “Great Blue Heron” river tour boat at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.- An initial wave of 25 e-bikes for state parks.Greener Initiative projects are funded through generous contributions from community partners, as well as from sales of the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate. More than 20,000 state parks enthusiasts and nature lovers have purchased an “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate since its debut in 2022.“Days like this show that our Greener Initiative is making a real difference in state parks,” said Kathleen Brennan, board president of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “We so appreciate everyone who has purchased a license plate, and we are already looking forward to our next Greener Initiative projects.”Parks to receive e-bikes in 2025:Northwest Florida:- Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park (Tallahassee)- Topsail Hill Preserve State Park (Santa Rosa Beach)- Florida Caverns State Park (Marianna)- Grayton Beach State Park (Santa Rosa Beach)- St. Andrews State Park (Panama City)North Central Florida:- Fort Clinch State Park (Fernandina Beach)- Olustee Battlefield Historic State Park (Olustee)- Rainbow Springs State Park (Dunnellon)- Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park (White Springs)- Suwannee River State Park (Live Oak)Central Florida:- Anastasia State Park (St. Augustine)- Blue Spring State Park (Orange City)- Colt Creek State Park (Lakeland)- De Leon Springs State Park (De Leon Springs)- Ravine Gardens State Park / Dunns Creek State Park / Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail (Palatka)Southwest Florida:- Honeymoon Island State Park (Dunedin)- Lovers Key State Park (Bonita Springs)- Myakka River State Park (Sarasota)- Skyway Fishing Pier State Park – two bikes (St. Petersburg)Southeast Florida:- Curry Hammock State Park (Marathon)- Jonathan Dickinson State Park (Hobe Sound)- John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park (Key Largo)- Oleta River State Park (North Miami Beach)- Savannas Preserve State Park (Port St. Lucie)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.