Florida State Parks Foundation, Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation provide accessible trams at 3 state parks

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a longstanding commitment to accessibility in state parks, the Florida State Parks Foundation today renewed a partnership with the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation to provide new, accessible trams at three of Florida’s award-winning state parks.Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, Lovers Key State Park in Bonita Springs and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach will each receive an 11-passenger tram with space to accommodate wheelchairs and mobility devices.The Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation made a generous donation of $120,000 to purchase the trams, which will provide visitors with safe and quick transportation to the world-class beaches found within each park.Florida State Parks manages more than 100 miles of beaches, many of which are regularly featured on annual “best-of” lists and rankings.“We are so grateful to Surfing’s Evolution for making a real difference in our amazing beachfront parks,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “As evidenced by their generosity, Surfing’s Evolution is dedicated to preserving our beaches for all time and ensuring that everyone is able to enjoy them.”Famed surfer Ron DiMenna and his wife Lynne founded Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Inc., to recognize the importance of the beach and surfing lifestyle in Florida and protect these beaches for future generations to enjoy.Surfing’s Evolution has previously funded the purchase of more than 60 beach wheelchairs at parks across the state, and last year purchased new UTVs and ATVs to assist park rangers with marine and beach resource management.“Florida’s state parks manage pristine, natural examples of incredible Atlantic and Gulf-front beaches, as well as many diverse and precious surrounding ecosystems,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “Our Foundation is proud to expand access to these amazing beaches and help foster a love for our state’s sun, sand and wildlife.”###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

