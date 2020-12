Covid-19 Impact Vietnam Pharmacy Retail industry, Market Revenue, Online Pharmacies Vietnam, Medical Equipment Sales.

Vietnam Pharmacy Retail Market Cover Image Vietnam Pharmacy Retail Market Info Graphic

Aging Population, Digitization and Rising Adoption of E-Pharmacies to Drive the Growth of Pharmacy Retail Industry in Vietnam: Ken Research

VIETNAM, December 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its plan of setting up approximately 1,000 pharmacies by 2021, the number of Pharmacity stores crossed 500 in 2020. The company plans to open more than one store per day across the in 2021.In September 2020, the Ministry of Health launched a Telemedicine platform to provide remote consultation & treatment, linking over 1,000 health facilities and connecting 27 upper-tier hospitals with other lower-tier ones.The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health recently launched an online database of approved drugs, pharmaceutical producers and distributors, as well as licensed pharmacists/pharmacies in Vietnam allow public to easily look up drugs’ information, including their quality and prices.Domination of Unorganized Pharmacies: Majority of pharmacies in Vietnam are unorganized or standalone. These pharmacies are located in almost every corner and in convenient locations near residential areas, hospitals and shopping complexes among others. Consumers have a tendency to prefer these pharmacies as they are very accessible. In the future also, unorganized pharmacies are expected to dominate the industry.For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-Growth of E-Pharmacies: Pharmacy chain such as Pharmacity, Long Chau & Phano Pharmacy have all ventured into hybrid pharmacy model and launched their official online websites & mobile apps to enable customers to buy products from the convenience of their home. Value added services offered such as online consultation with pharmacist, uploading prescription, storing medical records, BMI calculator, etc are stimulating the adoption of e-pharmacies in the country, especially in the major provinces including Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Da Nang.Geographical Expansion: Pharmacy chains are expected to shift their focus from southern region, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, and expand their store network in northern and central provinces such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, Ha Tay, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh & more to establish a strong brand name.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Vietnam Pharmacy Retail Market Outlook to 2025 -By Market Structure (Organized & Unorganized); By Region (North, South & Central); By Hospital-based & Street/Mall-based; By Product Categories (Prescribed, OTC, Non-Pharmaceutical Products & Medical Equipment); By Therapeutic Areas; and By Product Type (Patented & Generic Drugs)” observed that there has been a surge in the number of pharmacy retail chains in Vietnam in the recent years with electronic giants such as FPT & Mobile World Group entering the pharmaceutical retail industry. Rapid store expansion by these players and rising drug spending has contributed to the growth of the market. Vietnam Pharmacy Retail Market (Basis Revenue and Number of Pharmacies):-Vietnam Pharmacy Retail Market Segmentations (On the basis of Sales Volume)By Market Structure (On the basis of Revenue and Number of Pharmacies)Organized MarketUnorganized MarketBy Product Category (On the basis of Revenue)Prescribed DrugsOver-the-Counter ProductsNon-Pharmaceutical ProductsMedical EquipmentBy Region (On the basis of Revenue & Number of Pharmacies)NorthCentralSouthBy Therapeutic Areas (On the basis of Revenue)CardiovascularAnti-DiabeticPain Relief/AnalgesicsVitamins/Minerals/NutrientsAnti-InfectiveRespiratoryGastrointestinalNeuroGynecologyOthersBy Drug Type (On the basis of Revenue)GenericsPatentedBy Location (On the basis of Number of Pharmacies)Street/Mall BasedHospital BasedPharmacy Retail Chains Covered:-PharmacityLong ChauGuardianMedicarePhano PharmacyAn KhangTrung SonVinFaEco PharmacyMy ChauSK Plus PharmacyKey Target Audience:-Pharmaceutical Manufacturing CompaniesPharmacy Retail CompaniesIndependent PharmaciesIndustry AssociationsGovernment and Regulatory BodiesTelemedicine CompaniesPharmaceutical Distributors & WholesalersTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period: 2014-2019Forecast Period: 2020-2025Key Topics Covered in the Report:-Overview and Genesis of Vietnam Pharmacy Retail IndustryVietnam Demographics, Healthcare Overview & Health StatisticsUsage of Contraception & Family Planning Practices in VietnamHealth Insurance ScenarioTrends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges FacedVietnam Pharmacy Retail Market Size and Segmentations, 2014-2019Telemedicine & Growth of Hybrid PharmaciesCustomer Decision Making Parameters & Brand Perception MappingIndustry SWOT Analysis and BCG MatrixCross Comparisons between Pharmacy Retail Chains and Company ProfilesFuture Market Size and Segmentations, 2020-2025FCovid-19 Impact on the Industry, Future Trends & the Way ForwardAnalysts' Recommendations