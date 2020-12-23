Providing effective learning solutions for primary school students
CPD Singapore’s wide range of titles aims to build students' confidence and create exposure to different types of questions.SINGAPORE, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having the right learning tools is important to help students build a strong foundation in primary school. CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd offers educational solutions for primary school level students to give them the confidence needed to hone their skills.
CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels.
CPD’s primary level assessment books contain a variety of practice questions designed to train students in different skills and topics. Assessment books are crafted to allow students to practice a particular skill extensively, for instance, English practices on Editing, Situational Writing or Comprehension Cloze. With effective practice, students will be able to develop confidence and have a firmer grasp of the subjects.
In addition to assessment books, CPD also offers educational magazines such as the STEAM Explorers (for ages 4-8) and STEAM Matters (for ages 9-12) for primary level students. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and it endorses an integrated approach to learning, encouraging innovation and creative thinking. CPD’s STEAM Magazines provide children with fun and engaging resources to help them develop stronger creativity and critical-thinking skills.
CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
