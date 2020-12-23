News Release - Crash - Derby Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A504890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12-22-20 approximately 1842 hours
STREET: VT Rte 100
TOWN: Troy
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Troy Fire Department
WEATHER: Light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: lightly covered in snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown at this time
SEAT BELT? N
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Laceration to forehead
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12-22-20 at approximately 1842 hours, VSP-Derby Barracks was advised of a crash that occurred involving a utility pole in front of the Troy Fire Department. The crash was witnessed. Surveillance will be reviewed. Evidence was collected from the scene. The male operator was picked up from the scene by a pick up truck, which arrived just moments after the crash occurred. The male operator left the scene of the crash, after snapping the utility pole in half and failed to notify law enforcement of the damage. The vehicle was towed from the scene. VSP is asking for any other witnesses to also contact VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-4739