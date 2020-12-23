Clearsulting Celebrates Record Year with Two-Week Winter Break
Firm Revenue Continues to Increase Year-Over-Year and Roster Grows by Nearly Three-Quarters
We’ve accomplished so much this year, which a direct testament to our team’s tenacity across all levels and functions of our organization.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its founding with another record year. The firm, already named to Inc.’s “Fastest-Growing Private Companies” and Consulting Magazine’s “Fastest-Growing Consulting Firms” 2020 lists for revenue growth over the last four years, increased its revenue for the fifth year in a row. Additionally, Clearsulting's roster grew by 73% as the firm invested in talent and new skillsets while also increasing training opportunities for all team members. Clearsulting leadership decided to celebrate the firm’s growth and recognize team members’ hard work by announcing a two-week winter break to close out the year.
— Marc Ursick, Founder & CEO
Clearsulting already offers unlimited PTO as part of its benefits package, but Founder and CEO Marc Ursick felt that it was important to give back to the team, who tackled all the new challenges that 2020 brought with grit and the firm’s signature “roll up the sleeves” approach to problem-solving. Ursick explains, “We’ve accomplished so much this year, which a direct testament to our team’s tenacity across all levels and functions of our organization. I’ve never witnessed a team work so hard, especially as of late.”
The Clearsulting team looks forward to continued growth in 2021 after their well-deserved winter break.
