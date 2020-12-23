Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update: Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 20B105818

 

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes                       

 

STATION:  Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ approximately 10:27 pm

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mandigo Road, Rockingham, VT

 

VIOLATION: Shooting

 

 

VICTIM: Donald E. Willson II

 

AGE: 40

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

****Update****

 

On December 21, 2020, the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the report of a male who had arrived at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that Donald W. Willson II accidentally discharged his 9mm caliber pistol while outside his residence.

 

During the investigation, it was discovered there were no other individuals at the residence at the time of the shooting. As a result, Mr. Willson sustained non-life threatening injuries to his right thigh and calf.

 Mr. Willson was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment where he is in stable condition. 

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

COURT: N/A

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Trooper Tyler R. Noyes

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

