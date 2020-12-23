Update: Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105818

Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ approximately 10:27 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mandigo Road, Rockingham, VT

VIOLATION: Shooting

VICTIM: Donald E. Willson II

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

****Update****

On December 21, 2020, the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the report of a male who had arrived at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that Donald W. Willson II accidentally discharged his 9mm caliber pistol while outside his residence.

During the investigation, it was discovered there were no other individuals at the residence at the time of the shooting. As a result, Mr. Willson sustained non-life threatening injuries to his right thigh and calf.

Mr. Willson was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment where he is in stable condition.

