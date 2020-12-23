Update: Westminster Barracks / Accidental Shooting Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105818
Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020 @ approximately 10:27 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mandigo Road, Rockingham, VT
VIOLATION: Shooting
VICTIM: Donald E. Willson II
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
****Update****
On December 21, 2020, the Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the report of a male who had arrived at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that Donald W. Willson II accidentally discharged his 9mm caliber pistol while outside his residence.
During the investigation, it was discovered there were no other individuals at the residence at the time of the shooting. As a result, Mr. Willson sustained non-life threatening injuries to his right thigh and calf.
Mr. Willson was later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment where he is in stable condition.
COURT ACTION: No
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Tyler R. Noyes
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)