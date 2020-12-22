Sunkee Angel Shares New Single, "Piss on Donald Trump"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist and social media sensation Sunkee Angel has released her newest single "Piss on Donald Trump". "Piss on Donald Trump" is the latest from Sunkee Angel as her alter ego, Aunt T Jackie (pronounced Auntie Jackie). "Piss on Donald Trump" is her farewell to Donald Trump as he exits the White House on January 20th. This song addresses certain things that he has done while being in office but from Aunt T Jackie’s point of view. Auntie calls this his "GOLDEN SHOWER" as he leaves the White House hoping that Joe Biden will at least bring important issues to the forefront especially regarding black transgender women being killed for who they are.
You can subscribe to Sunkee's Youtube and set notifications for the release
"Piss On Donald Trump was inspired by the very first single “Piss On The Floor” where I play my comedic character Aunt T Jackie speaking on issues regarding Transwomen not being allowed to use the women’s restroom. The only difference is, it’s a more direct comedic song towards Donald Trump where Aunt T Jackie decided to troll him through a song because she feels that he trolled us for four long years in the White House." shared Sunkee Angel.
Sunkee Angel has taken social media by storm using her outgoing personality and comedic characters to reel in followers and supporters. She has utilized her platform to spread her message of positivity and awareness to the causes close to her heart. As a transgender artist, Sunkee is continuously fighting for the rights of transgender women. She does not shy away from the truth and has turned her real-life experiences into hit songs like her most recent, "Piss on The Floor". Sunkee has over 30 million views online across all of her social media platforms. Sunkee is a notable figure, widely known for her dance, "The Jackie Mobile". The dance was turned into a GIF that can be found in any GIF library or keyboard. Sunkee is grateful for her continued success and wants to continue to represent the transgender community the best she can.
Barbara Sanchez & Patty Torres
