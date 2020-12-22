Date: December 22, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) this week approved an initiative to help restaurants in the Lone Star State respond to the pandemic through new strategies to open and operate safely in an era of social distancing. The Restaurant Recovery Initiative provides for a series of videos that will share best practices to assist employers in adapting jobs to remote and contactless operations and in taking advantage of new service delivery trends. Additionally, this initiative sets aside up to $500,000 for course instruction and testing for food handler permits and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission ( TABC ) certifications.

“This program can help all Texas restaurant owners and operators learn new ways to get their businesses back up and running,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “ TWC ’s efforts to spur additional job growth in the Texas restaurant industry is a critical piece of rebuilding the state’s economy.”

The video topics will include online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery, ecommerce platforms and customer service. It will even include lessons on ways to optimize restaurant space. In addition to the videos, many restaurant employers and Texan job seekers will benefit from access to online basic instruction and testing for food handler permits and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission ( TABC ) certifications. The donated funds will be used to cover most of the cost for these programs.

“No-cost online testing for permits and certifications will eliminate a key barrier for restaurants that need to hire new staff,” said Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “They will now be able to train their workers online, which is vital with continuing social guidelines in place. This will help connect Texans to job opportunities.”

“Texas restaurants are a key backbone of our economy and the local communities in which they operate,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Restaurants are run by the Lone Star State’s toughest and most resilient entrepreneurs and we want to give them the tools to come back even stronger, which benefits all Texans.”

###