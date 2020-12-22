Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,555 in the last 365 days.

F&G Commission adjusts outfitter set-aside for nonresident elk tags

Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Dec. 22 approved increasing the outfitter set-aside for nonresident elk tags from 2,400 to 2,800 using temporary rulemaking, after they approved a rulemaking petition seeking to increase the outfitter set-aside up to 25 percent of the nonresident quota for general nonresident deer and elk tags. 

The increase of 400 elk tags for the outfitter set-aside is effective immediately, however the commission must still approve the allocation of those 400 tags to specific zones and units if there is a demonstrated need among outfitters, which may come at a later date.

Fish and Game staff will continue to work with the outfitting industry to review use and will further discuss this issue with the Commission at its regular January meeting, scheduled for January 28, 2021.

You just read:

F&G Commission adjusts outfitter set-aside for nonresident elk tags

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.