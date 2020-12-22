F&G Commission adjusts outfitter set-aside for nonresident elk tags

Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Dec. 22 approved increasing the outfitter set-aside for nonresident elk tags from 2,400 to 2,800 using temporary rulemaking, after they approved a rulemaking petition seeking to increase the outfitter set-aside up to 25 percent of the nonresident quota for general nonresident deer and elk tags.

The increase of 400 elk tags for the outfitter set-aside is effective immediately, however the commission must still approve the allocation of those 400 tags to specific zones and units if there is a demonstrated need among outfitters, which may come at a later date.

Fish and Game staff will continue to work with the outfitting industry to review use and will further discuss this issue with the Commission at its regular January meeting, scheduled for January 28, 2021.