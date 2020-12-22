Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide at Piedmont Correctional Institution

Offender Darrell Black (#0512155) died Monday at Piedmont Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive in a housing area at 4:52 p.m. Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. at the facility by EMS. DPS officials and local law enforcement are conducting the investigation.

Black, 54, was convicted for larceny in Stanly County in Oct. 2020 and was serving a one-year sentence. 

                   

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                                             ###  

