Offender Dies in Apparent Suicide at Piedmont Correctional Institution

Offender Darrell Black (#0512155) died Monday at Piedmont Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide. He was found unresponsive in a housing area at 4:52 p.m. Prison medical staff and local paramedics responded and worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. at the facility by EMS. DPS officials and local law enforcement are conducting the investigation.

Black, 54, was convicted for larceny in Stanly County in Oct. 2020 and was serving a one-year sentence.

