Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on DHEC Director Recommendation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the board of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) recommending Dr. Edward Simmer as the next director of the agency:

“Dr. Simmer’s service and professional qualifications are remarkable, his career and achievements demonstrate the proven leadership and management skills required to direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control.  The board has made an excellent choice and it’s my hope the Senate will confirm Dr. Simmer as quickly as possible." 

 

