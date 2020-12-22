New Haven Barracks / Larceny from mailboxes / Seeking public assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B503242

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: VSP-New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/04/20 and 12/06/20 between the hours of 1900 and 0100

INCIDENT LOCATION: East St. in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: Larceny from multiple mailboxes

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Numerous residents

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/20/20, the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious activity involving the mailboxes on Sawyer Rd., River Rd., and East St. in the Town of New Haven. Multiple reports of missing packages have since been made by residents of East St. The packages were noticed to be stolen on 12/04/20 and 12/06/20. The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the vehicle in question or the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Normile at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A