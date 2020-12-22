New Haven Barracks / Larceny from mailboxes / Seeking public assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B503242
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: VSP-New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/04/20 and 12/06/20 between the hours of 1900 and 0100
INCIDENT LOCATION: East St. in the Town of New Haven
VIOLATION: Larceny from multiple mailboxes
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Numerous residents
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/20/20, the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious activity involving the mailboxes on Sawyer Rd., River Rd., and East St. in the Town of New Haven. Multiple reports of missing packages have since been made by residents of East St. The packages were noticed to be stolen on 12/04/20 and 12/06/20. The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the vehicle in question or the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Normile at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A