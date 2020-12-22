New Haven Barracks / Larceny from mailboxes / Seeking public assistance

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B503242         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile                                      

STATION: VSP-New Haven Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/04/20 and 12/06/20 between the hours of 1900 and 0100

INCIDENT LOCATION: East St. in the Town of New Haven

VIOLATION: Larceny from multiple mailboxes

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Numerous residents

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/20/20, the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious activity involving the mailboxes on Sawyer Rd., River Rd., and East St. in the Town of New Haven. Multiple reports of missing packages have since been made by residents of East St. The packages were noticed to be stolen on 12/04/20 and 12/06/20. The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the vehicle in question or the offender. The public is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Normile at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

