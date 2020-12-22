St Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A406358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 12-20-20 / approximately 1133 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rowell Brook RD, Bradford
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Nathan Bragg
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT
VICTIM: Amy Bragg
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12-20-20, at approximately 1133 hours, a third party reported to VSP that Nathan Bragg was intoxicated and trying to leave a residence in Bradford. Troopers responded to the area and located Nathan's vehicle. During the investigation it was learned that Nathan was occupying a residence after being told to leave by the homeowners. Nathan was arrested for unlawful trespass, issued a citation, and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03-03-20 / 0800 AM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.