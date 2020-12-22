Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson                              

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 12-20-20 / approximately 1133 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rowell Brook RD, Bradford

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Bragg                                                

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT

 

VICTIM: Amy Bragg

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12-20-20, at approximately 1133 hours, a third party reported to VSP that Nathan Bragg was intoxicated and trying to leave a residence in Bradford. Troopers responded to the area and located Nathan's vehicle. During the investigation it was learned that Nathan was occupying a residence after being told to leave by the homeowners. Nathan was arrested for unlawful trespass, issued a citation, and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03-03-20 / 0800 AM          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N   

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

