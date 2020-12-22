Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,481 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT launches new mobile app ND Drive

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) launched its new mobile app, called ND Drive.

This app enables users to conduct various driver license and motor vehicle transactions on any mobile device or tablet.

“ND Drive is like having a driver license or motor vehicle office in your pocket,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Our goal is to provide our customers the best service possible and make transactions more seamless. We feel this app will help us reach this goal and provide another alternative to in person appointments.”

ND Drive will allow users to renew or request a replacement driver license or ID card, obtain a driving record, schedule a driving test, and pay reinstatement fees.

Motor vehicle customers will be able to renew their motor vehicle registration, apply for a 30-day temporary registration, renew a Mobility Impaired Placard, and much more.

The app also allows users to update their permanent address or email on file.

Customers can download this app today from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

ND Drive replaces the NDRenewals app as the official customer service app of the NDDOT. For more information about ND Drive visit the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.

You just read:

NDDOT launches new mobile app ND Drive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.