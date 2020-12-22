NDDOT launches new mobile app ND Drive

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) launched its new mobile app, called ND Drive.

This app enables users to conduct various driver license and motor vehicle transactions on any mobile device or tablet.

“ND Drive is like having a driver license or motor vehicle office in your pocket,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Our goal is to provide our customers the best service possible and make transactions more seamless. We feel this app will help us reach this goal and provide another alternative to in person appointments.”

ND Drive will allow users to renew or request a replacement driver license or ID card, obtain a driving record, schedule a driving test, and pay reinstatement fees.

Motor vehicle customers will be able to renew their motor vehicle registration, apply for a 30-day temporary registration, renew a Mobility Impaired Placard, and much more.

The app also allows users to update their permanent address or email on file.

Customers can download this app today from the Google Play or Apple App Store.

ND Drive replaces the NDRenewals app as the official customer service app of the NDDOT. For more information about ND Drive visit the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov.