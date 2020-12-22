Market America | SHOP.COM Has A 28-Day Skincare Challenge And A Free Online Skincare Analysis To Get You Started
GREENSBORO , N.C. , UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Loren Ridinger, Senior Executive Vice President of Market America | SHOP.COM Worldwide, founder of the Motives® cosmetics line and beauty and fashion icon, announced the Motives 28-Day Skincare Challenge. Open to anyone around the world, Loren and her team of skincare experts held weekly live and online skincare forums to help educate everyone who participated about the importance of a daily skincare regimen and what role each product category — facial cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliators, serums, masques and more — played in the role of taking care of and maintaining healthy facial skin. The reason for a 28-day challenge was to help take a new skincare routine and turn it into a daily habit — while also allowing those who participated to take a before and after photo so each person could see any difference for themselves. Both women and men around the world joined in and the results were pretty impressive. Among those was Gillean, a 53-year-old mother of three with very dry skin.
For much of Gillean’s life, she had no skincare routine at all. She washed her face with bar soap or whatever product she found and liked on store shelves. Skincare regimens were not something that she grew up with nor were they part of her family’s lifestyle. Gillean decided to take the Motives 28-Day Skincare Challenge as part of her own, personal commitment to self-care. During her free virtual online skincare analysis, Gillean met with both Lisa Martin, Motives Director of Field Development, and Leigh Raeder, Motives Field Consultant, virtually online. The first question these professionals had for Gillean was what she saw when she looked in the mirror that she wanted to improve. What was most important for Gillean to hear from both Lisa and Leigh is that she would be in charge of every decision — what, if anything, she wanted to improve when it came to the appearance of her skin so that she could access the specific products from among five gold-standard skincare lines to make her own, customized skincare regimen.
“I love my job. I love my family. But when I looked at my skin, I realized I wasn’t doing a good job of loving it. When I thought about a skincare routine, I really didn’t know where to start. There are so many potions and lotions out there. There are just as many so-called skincare specialists out there telling you what you should use. It’s just hard to know who to believe. What mattered most to me was that Leigh and Lisa, leaders with a global beauty brand, were not going to tell me what to apply on my skin. They wanted to allow me to talk about what I wanted to see happen after 28 days and then provide me some product options to consider. It was like having a chat with your girlfriends who care about you more than buying products,” said Gillean.
For Gillean, it was all about the eyes. She wanted to see if there was any way to help tone down the black circles and puffiness under her eyes and reduce the lines that were beginning to form around her eyes as well. After reviewing a multitude of options and considering the fact that she no longer was working in the office, which meant she could use the time she used to drive to work to spend on her 28-day skincare challenge, Gillean decided to implement a robust daily skincare regimen.
11-Step Morning Routine
8-Step Night Routine
Gillean’s Results (Before & After Photos)
• Skin looks more hydrated and vibrant
• Skin appears more even and has a glow
• Less “crepe-y” skin around the eye area
• Reduced puffiness under the eyes
Gillean’s Must-Have Skincare Products
• Brightening C-Serum
• Intense Rejuvenation Crème
Gillean’s Takeaway
“I learned that a little goes a long way. I was using too much product under my eyes and was clogging my pores. I really see a difference and now I actually know what it means to have glowing skin. Who knew a woman at my age could actually see an improvement in 28 days? The Motives 28-Day Skincare Challenge is a game-changer. My skincare regimen is definitely a habit I’m going to keep. I actually have glowing skin at my age! If you take care of your skin, you already are enhancing your own beauty. Then the makeup is just a bonus!”
Take The Motives 28-Day Skincare Challenge For Yourself!
While you may have missed the initial 28-day skincare challenge, Motives is helping to give everyone a chance to take part today by offering a free online skincare analysis available on the Motives website. Once the skincare analysis is completed, an automated email response is sent out that allows the person who takes the skincare analysis to request their own personal and customized online skincare analysis at no cost to them!
ABOUT MOTIVES®
Founded in 2008 under parent company, Market America, Motives by Loren Ridinger is a luxury cosmetics brand created so every person, on any budget, can enjoy high-quality, custom-formulated cosmetics that enhance true beauty and help nourish the skin. This customized approach combines a selection of revolutionary foundations, powders and concealers to create the perfect canvas for the application of color to the eyes, cheeks and lips. Motives offers a variety of colors and products from Custom Blend Foundations to Luminous Translucent Powders to Moisture Rich Lipsticks, allowing anyone to easily create the look they want for any and every occasion or mood. Motives is about feeling empowered, beautiful and achieving goals, all at an affordable price. For more information about Motives, visit: Motivescosmetics.com
ABOUT MARKET AMERICA | SHOP.COM
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®. The company, which has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), is also a two-time winner of the BBB's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. According to the Better Business Bureau, “the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in high standards promoted by the BBB, but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices.”
Lumière de Vie® Intense Rejuvenation Crème