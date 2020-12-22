Asbury University Announces Honors Program
Additional scholarship opportunities, stipends for study abroad and enhanced learning opportunities await students in Asbury University’s Honors ProgramWILMORE, KY, US, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asbury University announces a new Honors Program that provides an engaging undergraduate academic experience and prepares students for a future of work, social engagement and reflective living. Students are invited to join a community of scholars engaged in a themed enrichment experience focusing on the concept of human dignity and the ethical implications that follow. This intellectual and moral exploration is anchored within the rich perspective of historic, orthodox Christianity.
Asbury’s Honors Program offers additional scholarship opportunities, a travel stipend for a study abroad experience, support for research projects, special access to invited guest speakers, an honors transcript and enhanced coursework, without adding additional curriculum requirements.
Through this program, students pursue a formal study of the spiritual, moral, social and ethical dimensions of the human experience; explore human problem solving, ethical dilemmas, identity, and self while relating these human questions to areas of work, career, family, and society.
Asbury University’s living and learning community is an ideal setting for this integrative, rigorous, curricular experience. The program will aspire to comprehend more fully and accurately the Imago Dei (image of God) and educate students in light of this truth so that they may live virtuous lives and serve others more abundantly.
For more information on Asbury University’s Honors Program, please visit asbury.edu/honors
