Winter Wonderlands Around the World with Justfly
If you’re like us, the wanderlust is definitely hitting hard after months of being stuck at home. We’ve put together a list of our favourite winter wonderlands for you to explore once the world finds some normalcy again. Add these destinations to your bucket list and discover amazing cities that thrive in the winter. Whether it’s a snow capped mountain, a Christmas parade or visiting real life reindeer, this list takes you across the globe to some of the most unique and beautiful winter destinations.
The Dolomites, Italy
The Dolomites are a unique and just as stunning alternative to the always popular Alps. A skiers dream destination with perfect powdery snow and temperatures that won’t leave you frost-bitten. Located a few hours outside Venice, even getting there is considered one the one of the world's most beautiful Alpine roads!
Gokayama, Japan
This UNESCO historic village is tucked into the mountains of Japan’s Shogawa River Valley. You’ll find sparkling rivers and unique 250 year old wooden cottages called “Gassho-zukuri”, meaning constructed like hands in prayer. One of the most serene destinations you can visit and a definite bucket list destination.
Lake Bled, Slovenia
Lake Bled is a picture perfect destination and one of the most visited in Slovenia. The snowy alps reflected in the shimmering lake below make you feel like you’ve stepped right into an enchanted wonderland.
New York City, United States
The holidays in New York really bring out the magic of the city. With plenty of winter activities like skating in Central Park, the famous Rockeffeler tree, Christmas markets and parades, there’s no shortage of holiday fun to be had for the whole family!
Prague, Czech Republic
Prague is well known for its incredible architecture and the city is even more special during the winter. Visit the Christmas markets with kiosks full of local artisanal treasures and then warm up with a cup of mulled wine at a nearby pub!
Lapland, Finland
Located in the north of Finland, Lapland is Santa’s Village come to life! Where else in the world can you take a reindeer sleigh ride under the Northern Lights? A spectacular destination for seeing the true beauty nature has to offer.
Quebec City, Canada
One of the oldest cities in North America that feels like a piece of Europe right in your backyard. Cobblestone streets are beautifully decorated with festive lights and Christmas trees. Stay at the Château Frontenac to feel like royalty or go for a visit to see the best views of the whole city.
Whether it’s a snow capped mountain or a street lined with twinkling lights, winter is a beautiful time to travel and explore the beauty of the colder months.
