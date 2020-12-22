HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE ENCOURAGES BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION TO ADVANCE VALUE-BASED PAYMENT
As industry leaders dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of all, the Task Force looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to ‘Build Back Better’.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations, last week wrote to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris to encourage the incoming administration to promote affordable, person-centered, value-based care.
The Task Force is focused on advancing value-based payment and care delivery models which reduce cost, improve outcomes, and drive better population health for individuals and their communities. The letter recognizes that the Department of Health and Human Services is an important leader and partner in achieving a transformed delivery system. While HCTTF’s membership participates in many models or programs developed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), it is equally driven to lead this change for all individuals and communities they serve, regardless of payer.
“The Task Force congratulates President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris on their election victory,” said Jeff Micklos, HCTTF’s Executive Director. “As industry leaders dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of all, the Task Force looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to ‘Build Back Better.’”
The Task Force letter offers six focus areas for the incoming Administration: (1) setting a strategic vision to realize the potential of value-based payment; (2) addressing health inequities, disparities and other systemic weaknesses laid bare by COVID-19; (3) seeking new ways to ensure that patients and consumers are at the center of their health care; (4) supporting and accelerate state-led and multi-payer value transformation; (5) championing and supporting value-based payment and care delivery, and; (6) support value-based payment transformation through other Medicare policies.
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Doctor on Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust • Washington State Health Care Authority
