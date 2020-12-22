Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee: Milkio has expanded its product portfolio
Milkio Foods has launched Himalayan Pink Salt Ghee: a unique dairy product enriched with ghee benefits along with added health support of 84-trace minerals.
Milkio Foods has launched Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee: a unique dairy product enriched with ghee benefits powered by additional health support of 84 trace minerals of Himalayan Pink salt.”HAMILTON, WAIKATO, NEW ZEALAND, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the world is looking to promote their diet with immunity booster food items, Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee by Milkio Foods is a safe choice.
— Milkio Foods
According to Milkio spokesperson, Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee is a dairy produced by infusing Himalayan Pink Salt in it. The ghee offers all the health benefits of grass-fed clarified butter along with the unique benefits of pure Himalayan Pink Salt.
As a mineral compound, pink Himalayan salt is free of Calories, protein, fat, fiber, sugar, and carbohydrates. According to research, the salt has ample sodium content that helps in supplementing the sodium requirement of the body. Besides Sodium, Himalayan pink salt contains 84 trace minerals, which are good for boosting immunity in the human body.
Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee clarified butter by Milkio Foods is a Keto-Friendly, Non-GMO, Lactose-Free, casein-free, Gluten-free, and only pasture-raised 100% grass-fed cow milk-fat is used for making this ghee clarified butter. It is high in calories and offers a high smoke point that makes it safe for all types of cooking methods, be it is high-temperature cooking or slow cooking process.
Milkio Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee clarified butter:
Key features are narrated here:
• Natural dairy ghee, which is instilled with Himalayan Pink Salt
• No synthetic color or chemical preservative is added to this product
• Himalayan Pink salt contains eighty-four (84) different trace minerals.
• The product offer longer (12 months) shelf-life and you can store the dairy product in your kitchen without refrigeration support.
• Suitable for high-temperature cooking, baking, and sautéing.
• You can have it raw: you can use it as an alternative to salted butter.
• It is a Keto and Paleo diet-friendly food product.
Milkio Himalayan Pink Salt Grass-Fed Ghee is available now via Milkio retail network for purchase. To know the availability, check https://milkio.co.nz/
Milkio Foods is open to supply the product under a Private label [https://milkio.co.nz/private-label/] and contract manufacturing scheme
[https://milkio.co.nz/contract-manufacturing/]
For more details about this business facility, call at Sales: +64 27 352 9125, mail at Email: contact@milkio.co.nz
Milkio Foods
Milkio Foods Limited
+64 27 352 9125
contact@milkio.co.nz
Milkio’s ghee is sourced from the purest New Zealand dairy