Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 1800 Block of 3rd Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in the 1800 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:08 am, the suspect gained entry to a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, 21 year-old Opoku Boateng, of Brentwood, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###