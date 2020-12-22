New Virtually Yours Travel Show to give $1 million in marketing support
A new online travel show plans to help struggling travel and tourism companies with the promise of more than $1 million worth of marketing in 2021.
The new Virtually Yours Travel Show (VYTS), which launches on February 1st, aims to provide travel-hungry consumers with up-to-date information on border openings, destination-specific entry requirements and relevant travel information for hotels and resorts, restaurants and sightseeing options.
Created by Los Angeles-based travel technology and content provider OmniTourism in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the travel industry, the VYTS will act as a global online marketplace connecting the travelling public with travel agents, tour operators, destinations and suppliers.
There will be a year-round daily schedule of shows in the UK, the US and Asia with each show lasting three days. The shows will focus on all international and domestic destinations, as well as travel markets and niche segments including luxury, family and adventure travel. Attendees of the shows will gain insight into the most up-to-date travel information relating to Covid-19 direct from travel industry suppliers, the latest news from global destinations and travel suppliers, as well as special offers.
VYTS will be led by Charlie Kao, chairman of OmniTourism, who has 25 years’ experience in travel content technology and distribution.
He said the marketing assistance - worth in excess of $1 million - that will be available to travel companies struggling from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel bans and government imposed quarantines, will help them showcase their destinations, products and services.
“Those travel and tourism dependent companies which have not yet shut down, are struggling and need a helping hand to survive and recover,” said Kao. “This especially applies to the small and medium hospitality providers, airlines, tour companies and restaurants. They have been instituting health and safety protocols but no longer have any funds for marketing.”
The $1 million support package includes an online VYTS exhibit booth or stand, advance one-to-one appointments and small group meetings with travel agents and travellers, expert panel and networking session speaker opportunities and promotion on the VYTS newsletter.
The launch of the VYTS will be supported by a mid-five figure social media and trade marketing campaign. A select group of Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs) will be assisting in the selection of qualifying travel and tourism companies.
Under a programme called ‘Together we are GoodtoGo’, and following the guidelines of the World Travel & Tourism Council, UNWTO Guidelines for Tourism Recovery, and G20's Travel & Tourism Recovery Plan, the VYTS will select travel companies who are struggling to stay in business and through the support of VYTS marketing, help them recover.
To qualify for the ‘GoodToGo’ programme, Kao said travel companies had to meet certain requirements. This includes providing valuable tourism related products or services to domestic and/or international travellers; demonstrating they are a local employer with their profits remaining in the country; proving they are not considered a ‘start-up’ business; and providing evidence that they lack access to working capital. VYTS is partnering with the official government tourism and visitor bureaus around the world, to help identify and recommend these companies”, Kao said.
“It is very important that governments provide support for what remains of the struggling travel and tourism industry, but that travellers, the largest voluntary contributors to the industry and local economies, can travel again,” Kao added.
