Middlesex Barracks - Seeking Information/Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 20A305344
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1847 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14, Calais
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence in the area of Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14, in Calais for a report of a bullet being found inside the residence. The investigation indicated a firearm was discharged in the area of Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14 and went through a window of a home in the area. No injuries were sustained as a result. State Police are seeking information about any suspicious activity in the area around the time of this incident. Please call the State Police Barracks in Middlesex.
