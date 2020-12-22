Middlesex Barracks - Seeking Information/Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A305344

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1847 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14, Calais

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence in the area of Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14, in Calais for a report of a bullet being found inside the residence. The investigation indicated a firearm was discharged in the area of Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14 and went through a window of a home in the area. No injuries were sustained as a result. State Police are seeking information about any suspicious activity in the area around the time of this incident. Please call the State Police Barracks in Middlesex.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648