Middlesex Barracks - Seeking Information/Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A305344

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                          

STATION: Middlesex Barracks             

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/21/2020, 1847 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14, Calais

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a residence in the area of Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14, in Calais for a report of a bullet being found inside the residence.  The investigation indicated a firearm was discharged in the area of Max Gray Rd and VT RT 14 and went through a window of a home in the area.  No injuries were sustained as a result.  State Police are seeking information about any suspicious activity in the area around the time of this incident.  Please call the State Police Barracks in Middlesex. 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

